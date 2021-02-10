UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling C'ship From March 23

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling C'ship from March 23

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship would kick off from March 23 at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Ijaz ur Rehman, players from all over the country would feature in eight categories, including Singles Masters, Doubles, Deaf, Team, Women, Inter University, Inter school and Amateur.

He said the registration for the event would be opened by March 20 so that the players can register their Names.

"The draws of the tournament will be opened on March 22. The semifinals and finals will be played on March 29 and 30, respectively," he said.

He said the concluding and prizes distribution ceremony would be held on March 30 where trophies and certificates would be awarded to the players.

More Stories From Sports

