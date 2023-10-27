ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship would kick off from November 7 to 12, at the Royal Rodale Club, DHA, Karachi.

The Championship would be played under the auspices of the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation and in collaboration with the Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association.

According to the President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman, all preparations for the event were in full swing.

He said male and female athletes from across the country would feature in the championship. A total of eight categories of competitions will be held, including open singles, amateur, ladies, under-22, senior, media, doubles and mixed team, he said.

Players who want to participate in the championship can register their Names till November 5.

The championship would continue till November 12 and prizes would be distributed among the winning players at the end of the event.