Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2024) Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss in the opening Test against England, taking place at the Multan cricket Stadium on Monday.

Pakistan, seeking to recover from a disappointing series whitewash against Bangladesh, aims for a comeback on home soil, having lost their last five Test matches.

Shan Masood, Pakistan’s captain, expressed the team’s desire to “get back on track” after recent setbacks, explaining that the squad will field two spinners and three fast bowlers.

This three-match series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, with the first two matches in Multan, while the third is scheduled for October 24-28 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

England, led by Ollie Pope in the absence of Ben Stokes due to a hamstring injury sustained in the Hundred League, faces a tough challenge. Additionally, James Anderson is not part of the tour as he is participating in Scotland’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

On the eve of the match, Pakistan confirmed their lineup, featuring three pacers and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Captain Shan Masood noted that the inclusion of Aamir Jamal would strengthen the side, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining a consistent batting order.

England’s head coach, Brendon McCullum, has warned his players of the challenges posed by the intense heat in Multan, cautioning them not to expect an easy series like their 3-0 sweep of Pakistan in 2022. Prior to that series, England had only won two of 24 Tests in Pakistan, making their clean sweep all the more remarkable.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir