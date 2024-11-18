Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia 

(@Abdulla99267510)

Regular captain Mohammad Rizwan has been replaced by Salman Ali Agha, and is not suffering from any injury

HOBART: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2024) Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final T20I match against Australia.

The match is being played at Hobard ground.

Pakistan’s stand-in captain, Salman Ali Agha, opted to bat first after winning the toss. Josh Inglis is leading the Australian side.

Pakistan faces the challenge of avoiding a series whitewash as Australia leads the three-match series 2-0.

Pakistan has made two changes for today’s match.

Regular captain Mohammad Rizwan has been rested and is not suffering from any injury.

In his absence, Salman Ali Agha is leading the team while Haseebullah takes over wicketkeeping duties.

Besides it, Naseem Shah has been replaced by debutant Jahandad Khan.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (Wicketkeeper), Usman Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Australia: Jack Fraser, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (Captain), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Spencer Johnson.