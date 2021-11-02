UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Opt To Bat First In Search Of Semi-final Spot

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:31 PM

Pakistan opt to bat first in search of semi-final spot

Pakistan can become the team to guarantee qualification for the semi-finals at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with victory over Namibia

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan can become the team to guarantee qualification for the semi-finals at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with victory over Namibia.

Pakistan won the toss and went against the tournament trend by opting to bat first against Namibia in the Group 2 clash in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Babar Azam's dominant Pakistan side have won three from three to lead the group ahead of Afghanistan and New Zealand.

And victory over Namibia would seal one of the top two spots in the Super 12 group, with one game against Scotland still to play.

Namibia, featuring in their first-ever men's T20I World Cup, did superbly to make it through Round 1 before beating Scotland to record a famous Super 12 win.

But victory against a major test-playing nation would cap off a fine tournament for the African outfit, who possess a fine pace attack and some dangerous middle-order hitters.

The Teams:Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Afghanistan T20 World ICC Abu Dhabi Fine David Van Lead Craig Namibia Mohammad Hafeez Shoaib Malik Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Hasan Ali Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Afridi From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner t ..

Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner to invest US$7.5 billion

25 minutes ago
 Emirates, TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare partne ..

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare partnership with 23 more destination ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt's allied parties express confidence in leader ..

Govt's allied parties express confidence in leadership, policies of Prime Minist ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin Tells COP26 Forest Conservation Key to Addre ..

Putin Tells COP26 Forest Conservation Key to Address Global Warming

3 minutes ago
 KP musical night enthralled audience at Lok Mela

KP musical night enthralled audience at Lok Mela

3 minutes ago
 GYM Club chalks out year long plan to revamp SU ca ..

GYM Club chalks out year long plan to revamp SU campus

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.