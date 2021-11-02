Pakistan opt to bat first in search of semi-final spot

Pakistan can become the team to guarantee qualification for the semi-finals at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with victory over Namibia

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan can become the team to guarantee qualification for the semi-finals at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with victory over Namibia.

Pakistan won the toss and went against the tournament trend by opting to bat first against Namibia in the Group 2 clash in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Babar Azam's dominant Pakistan side have won three from three to lead the group ahead of Afghanistan and New Zealand.

And victory over Namibia would seal one of the top two spots in the Super 12 group, with one game against Scotland still to play.

Namibia, featuring in their first-ever men's T20I World Cup, did superbly to make it through Round 1 before beating Scotland to record a famous Super 12 win.

But victory against a major test-playing nation would cap off a fine tournament for the African outfit, who possess a fine pace attack and some dangerous middle-order hitters.

The Teams:Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo.