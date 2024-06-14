Open Menu

Pakistan Out From ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:08 PM

Pakistan out from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The 30th match of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played between the USA and Ireland in Florida, was canceled due to rain, and both teams were awarded one point each while Pakistan’s pathways to enter Super 8 stage are now closed.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2024) The rain in Florida dashed Pakistan's last hope of reaching the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday.

The 30th match of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played between the USA and Ireland in Florida, was canceled due to rain, and both teams were awarded one point each.

With this one point, the USA team advanced to the Super Eight stage while all pathways for Pakistan to enter the Super Eight 8 through any possibilities were closed.

From Group A, the teams from India and the USA have qualified for the Super Eight stage.

For the first time, the Pakistani team has failed to secure a spot in the second stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Pakistani team will play its final group match against Ireland on June 16.

The Pakistani team reached the finals of the 2007 and 2009 T20 World Cups and made it to the semi-finals in the 2010 and 2012 World Cups.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan reached the semi-finals and made it to the finals in the 2022 World Cup.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA T20 World ICC Florida Ireland June All From

Recent Stories

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre

8 minutes ago
 AJK PM reiterates his commitment to establishing s ..

AJK PM reiterates his commitment to establishing strong public-private partnersh ..

7 minutes ago
 Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Boar ..

Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Board officials, businessmen

7 minutes ago
 Pope urges ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons' in h ..

Pope urges ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons' in historic G7 speech

7 minutes ago
 Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over roya ..

Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over royal tensions

9 minutes ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

9 minutes ago
Sindh govt proposes 2% increase in Sindh Sales Tax ..

Sindh govt proposes 2% increase in Sindh Sales Tax on services

13 minutes ago
 BEWGA Delegation calls on CM Bugti

BEWGA Delegation calls on CM Bugti

13 minutes ago
 French stocks drag down European markets on electi ..

French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters

13 minutes ago
 Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland ..

Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match

9 minutes ago
 Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali P ..

Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali Pervaiz

9 minutes ago
 District admin warns transporters for overcharging

District admin warns transporters for overcharging

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports