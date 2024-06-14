Pakistan out from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

(@Abdulla99267510)

The 30th match of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played between the USA and Ireland in Florida, was canceled due to rain, and both teams were awarded one point each while Pakistan’s pathways to enter Super 8 stage are now closed.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2024) The rain in Florida dashed Pakistan's last hope of reaching the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday.

With this one point, the USA team advanced to the Super Eight stage while all pathways for Pakistan to enter the Super Eight 8 through any possibilities were closed.

From Group A, the teams from India and the USA have qualified for the Super Eight stage.

For the first time, the Pakistani team has failed to secure a spot in the second stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Pakistani team will play its final group match against Ireland on June 16.

The Pakistani team reached the finals of the 2007 and 2009 T20 World Cups and made it to the semi-finals in the 2010 and 2012 World Cups.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan reached the semi-finals and made it to the finals in the 2022 World Cup.