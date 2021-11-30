ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan outplayed Philippines and Indonesia on Tuesday in the 20th Asian Squash Team Championship being played at Kualalumpur, Malaysia.

According to details, the championship would conclude on December 4. A group of 12 teams have entered in the Men's event including Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Iran, Korea, Philippines, Iraq, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

These Teams have been divided into two Pools. Pakistan, India, Japan, Philippines, Iraq and Indonesia were in Pool-A while, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Iran, Korea, Singapore and Sri Lanka are placed in Pool-B.

In the first Pool match on Tuesday, Pakistan downed Philippines by 3-0. Amaad Fareed beat Reymark Begornia by 11-8, 11-5 and 11-3, Tayyab Aslam beat Robert Andrew by 13-11, 11-8 and 11-5 whereas Nasir Iqbal beat David William by 11-5, 11-8, 11-7.

In the 2nd Pool match, Pakistan outclassed Indonesia by 3-0. Nasir Iqbal beat Nur Altaftyan by 11-8, 11-5, 11-1, Asim Khan beat Agung Wilant 11-2, 11-9, 11-7 and Tayyab Aslam beat Satria Bagus 11-5, 11-7, 11-5.