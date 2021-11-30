UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Outclass Philippines, Indonesia In Asian Squash Team C'ship

Muhammad Rameez 43 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan outclass Philippines, Indonesia in Asian Squash Team C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan outplayed Philippines and Indonesia on Tuesday in the 20th Asian Squash Team Championship being played at Kualalumpur, Malaysia.

According to details, the championship would conclude on December 4. A group of 12 teams have entered in the Men's event including Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Iran, Korea, Philippines, Iraq, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

These Teams have been divided into two Pools. Pakistan, India, Japan, Philippines, Iraq and Indonesia were in Pool-A while, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Iran, Korea, Singapore and Sri Lanka are placed in Pool-B.

In the first Pool match on Tuesday, Pakistan downed Philippines by 3-0.  Amaad Fareed beat Reymark Begornia by 11-8, 11-5 and 11-3, Tayyab Aslam beat Robert Andrew by 13-11, 11-8 and 11-5 whereas Nasir Iqbal beat David William by 11-5, 11-8, 11-7.

In the 2nd Pool match, Pakistan outclassed Indonesia by 3-0. Nasir Iqbal beat Nur Altaftyan by 11-8, 11-5, 11-1, Asim Khan beat Agung Wilant 11-2, 11-9, 11-7 and Tayyab Aslam beat Satria Bagus 11-5, 11-7, 11-5.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Squash Iran Sri Lanka Iraq Hong Kong David Singapore Nasir Indonesia Japan Philippines Malaysia December Event

Recent Stories

Commemoration Day honours noble human principles: ..

Commemoration Day honours noble human principles: Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Fo ..

13 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Minister Warns Russia Against 'Any Acti ..

UK Foreign Minister Warns Russia Against 'Any Action' Against Ukraine Ahead of N ..

20 minutes ago
 International tennis star Sania Mirza visits SBP t ..

International tennis star Sania Mirza visits SBP tennis Stadium

20 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report 30th Nov, 2021

KPT shipping movements report 30th Nov, 2021

21 minutes ago
 Development of Hypersonic Weapon is Russia's Respo ..

Development of Hypersonic Weapon is Russia's Response to NATO Actions - Putin

21 minutes ago
 Russia May Retaliate If Attack Complexes Threateni ..

Russia May Retaliate If Attack Complexes Threatening Moscow Appear in Ukraine - ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.