Pakistan Outplay Bhutan In Opening Match Of SAFF U16 C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 02, 2023

Pakistan downed Bhutan by 2-1 in the opening match of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U16 Championship 2023 at Bhutan on Saturday

According to details, Pakistani Skipper Obaidullah Khan scored the first goal in the 17th minute while the second goal was scored by Subhan Karim in the 30th minute.

Bhutan's lone scorer was Tandan Phantshu who scored the goal in the 13th minute of the game.

Pakistan team would play their next match against Maldives on September 4.

