Pakistan Outplay Cambodia In FIFA WC Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Pakistan qualified for the next round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers by downing Cambodia by 1-0 in their home leg here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday

Both teams failed to score a goal in the first half of the game.

However Harun Hamid scored the decider in the 68th minute of the game and took Pakistan to a 1-0 victory over Cambodia.

Earlier on October 12, the match between Pakistan and Cambodia ended in a goalless draw at Cambodia.

Pakistan will now play matches in Group G with Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan on home and away basis.

