UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Outplay England In 2nd T20, Leads Series By 2-0

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:01 PM

Pakistan outplay England in 2nd T20, leads series by 2-0

Pakistan outplayed England by 8 wickets in the 2nd International Twenty20 on Wednesday leading the six-match series by 2-0 at Ajman Oval Cricket Ground, Ajman

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan outplayed England by 8 wickets in the 2nd International Twenty20 on Wednesday leading the six-match series by 2-0 at Ajman Oval cricket Ground, Ajman.

The 3rd T20 International would be played on Thursday. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. England top order batsmen yet again failed against Pakistani bowlers who bowled with pace and variation and didn't allow the English middle order to settle down. Badar's fiery spell left England wobbling at 59 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in first 10 overs. Badar took 3 wickets for 24 runs.

Dan Field got out after scoring 5 runs, Sam Murray made 21 runs, Andy Powers and Peter Bulliet couldn't open their accounts, Hollingsworth scored 5, Nathan Foy was caught at 8 runs, Ed Hossell the English Captain made 18 runs, Ameen sustained for his 14 runs, Jimmy went back to pavilion after making 2 runs, Josh Black scored 6 runs not out and England top scorer was Nathan Jamson, he remained unbeaten on 20 runs.

England posted 132 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs. The other wickets takers for Pakistan were Sajid Nawaz and Muhammad Shahzaib, they took 1 wicket each.

Pakistan while chasing, lost two early wickets for 16 runs on the board. Sanaullah was caught by wicket keeper after scoring 6 runs, Zafar Iqbal was stumped without opening his account on the very next ball. Jimmy Millard was the bowler who took 2 wickets in one over.

Two quick wickets gave England hope to pull things back, but the unbeaten 3rd wicket partnership of 118 runs by Anees Javed and Mohsin Khan turned the table on England. Pakistan hurried to target of 133 runs in just 13.1 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Anees Javed was unbeaten on 55 runs and Mohsin Khan scored 50 not out.

Neil Bradshaw, the Disability Operations Manager England and Wales Cricket Board who was the guest of the occasion gave away man of the match award to Anees of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Ajman Man Wales Mohsin Khan Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera makes funny tweet on i ..

18 minutes ago

Umar Akmal, Usman Salahuddin hit half-centuries

37 minutes ago

JUI-F to widen its protest across the country

40 minutes ago

Dubai College of Tourism, Expo Generation Programm ..

49 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

1 hour ago

Three killed, 10 injured in road accident at Sialk ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.