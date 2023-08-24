Pakistan outplay England in World Blind Games

Pakistan downed England by six wickets in the cricket event of the IBSA World Blind Games at Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan downed England by six wickets in the cricket event of the IBSA World Blind Games at Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK).

England won the toss and decided to bat first. Pakistan's bowlers displayed exceptional skill, preventing the English batsmen from finding their rhythm and accumulating runs freely.

England's batting lineup was dismantled, leading to their dismissal at a total of 103 runs in 18 overs. Among the top contributors, Luke Sugg managed 25 runs while Matt Dean secured 13 runs. Notably, Shahzaib Haider stood out as the standout bowler, clinching four wickets, supported by Muhammad Shahzeb and Mohsin Khan with two and one wickets, respectively.

In response, Pakistan achieved the required target within 9.

4 overs, for four wickets.

Nisar Ali shone as the top scorer with an impressive 35 runs off 17 balls, while Matiullah contributed 22 runs.

Ed Hossell, Jones, and Ahmed each managed to claim a wicket a piece for the English side.

This victory marked Pakistan's success in all four league games, positioning them at the forefront of the points table and guaranteeing their spot in the final. The upcoming eliminator match was anticipated to be between the second-ranked India and the third-ranked team, the latter to be determined following the outcome of the Australia-Bangladesh game.

The grand finale was scheduled to take place at the prestigious Edgbaston Cricket Stadium on Saturday.