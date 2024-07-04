Pakistan Outplay India In Asian Snooker C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Pakistan downed India in the quarterfinals of ACBS Asian 15Red Team Men's Snooker Championship 2024 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Pakistan downed India in the quarterfinals of ACBS Asian 15Red Team Men's Snooker Championship 2024 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
According to details, Pakistan team of Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munair beat India by 3-0 (63-35, 75-22, 70-06).
Pakistan team will play the semifinals against Hong Kong.
Recent Stories
London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote
India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise, victory parade
CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangements for Muharram
On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces crisis
IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June
Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-suffici ..
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests
Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results
Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy seas ..
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests
Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns
Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani
More Stories From Sports
-
India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise, victory parade35 seconds ago
-
Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral cooperation in sports, tourism33 minutes ago
-
Shan Masood to lead Pakistan team in upcoming Test series against Bangladesh1 hour ago
-
PGF Jrs Golf Coaching, Talent Hunt Prog underway23 seconds ago
-
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round2 hours ago
-
CM's Advisor visits Buner, inspects sports facilities, youth center site3 hours ago
-
National Women's Football Club C'ship 2024 application process opened4 hours ago
-
Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby association6 hours ago
-
Reliable Rodri the rock behind Spain's sparkling Euros7 hours ago
-
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round10 hours ago
-
Japan's Saito aims to emulate late father with judo Olympic gold13 hours ago