Pakistan Outplay India In Asian Snooker C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Pakistan downed India in the quarterfinals of ACBS Asian 15Red Team Men's Snooker Championship 2024 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to details, Pakistan team of Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munair beat India by 3-0 (63-35, 75-22, 70-06).

Pakistan team will play the semifinals against Hong Kong.

