Pakistan outplay India in first match

Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2024 | 05:34 PM

Pakistan downed India by five wickets in the first match of the Pakistan-India Blind Cricket series at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Academy Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday

Naima Alvi Bawany, the daughter of President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, flicked the coin for toss of the Pakistan-India match.

Pakistan won the toss and invited India to bat first. India scored 212 runs and set a target of 213 runs for Pakistan. Indian captain Dargah Rao scored 61 runs while Venkateswara Rao hit 49 runs. For Pakistan, Badar Munir and Kamran Akhtar took two wickets each.

The Green-shirts achieved the target (213 runs) in 19.2 overs after a thrilling contest and won by five wickets. Vice-captain Badar Munir's played an unbeaten innings of 129 runs off 63 balls while Skipper Nisar Ali scored 18 runs.

The second match of the three-match series would be played on Friday. It may be mentioned that the said series was a Triangular Blind Cricket T20 cricket series to be played between Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka. But as Sri Lankan team missed the series due to non-issuance of NOC on time, therefore it was turned into India-Pakistan blind cricket series.

