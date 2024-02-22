Pakistan Outplay India In First Match
Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2024 | 05:34 PM
Pakistan downed India by five wickets in the first match of the Pakistan-India Blind Cricket series at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Academy Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan downed India by five wickets in the first match of the Pakistan-India Blind Cricket series at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Academy Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.
Naima Alvi Bawany, the daughter of President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, flicked the coin for toss of the Pakistan-India match.
Pakistan won the toss and invited India to bat first. India scored 212 runs and set a target of 213 runs for Pakistan. Indian captain Dargah Rao scored 61 runs while Venkateswara Rao hit 49 runs. For Pakistan, Badar Munir and Kamran Akhtar took two wickets each.
The Green-shirts achieved the target (213 runs) in 19.2 overs after a thrilling contest and won by five wickets. Vice-captain Badar Munir's played an unbeaten innings of 129 runs off 63 balls while Skipper Nisar Ali scored 18 runs.
The second match of the three-match series would be played on Friday. It may be mentioned that the said series was a Triangular Blind Cricket T20 cricket series to be played between Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka. But as Sri Lankan team missed the series due to non-issuance of NOC on time, therefore it was turned into India-Pakistan blind cricket series.
Recent Stories
Pakistan won't allow spread of false propaganda on social media platforms: Solan ..
Pakistan outplay India in first match
UMBBS, BSc Nursing results; check details here!
ADB delegation visits Faisalabad, says taking steps for urban transport system
Ahmed moves in ITF World Jr semis
Caretaker setup leaves behind useful strategy safeguarding national interests: P ..
Senegal president set for TV interview after weeks of turmoil
SSWMB to set up camps at graveyards, mosques on Shab-e-Barat
Two murder convicts awarded death sentence
PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
China improves procuratorial handling of public complaints
Driving test facility at E-Khidmat Centre
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan outplay India in first match12 minutes ago
-
Ahmed moves in ITF World Jr semis12 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win.34 minutes ago
-
Mehwish of Wapda upset Sana in Torsam Khan National Women Squash27 minutes ago
-
China eases past S. Korea, makes women's semis at Busan table tennis worlds27 minutes ago
-
Annual spring festival from March 127 minutes ago
-
Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan for the rally initiated45 minutes ago
-
England bring in Robinson, Bashir for fourth India Test40 minutes ago
-
Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms3 hours ago
-
Galeno stuns timid Arsenal with late Porto winner40 minutes ago
-
What they said after Champions League last 16 ties39 minutes ago
-
Improvement in fielding needed to become champions: Iftekhar16 hours ago