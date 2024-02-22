Pakistan Outplay India In First Match
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 22, 2024 | 06:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan downed India by five wickets in the first match of the Pakistan-India Blind Cricket series at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Academy Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.
Naima Alvi Bawany, the daughter of the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, flicked the coin for toss of the Pakistan-India clash.
Pakistan's Captain Nisar Ali won the toss and opted to put India in to bat first. Pakistan's bowler Badar Munir made an early breakthrough by dismissing the dangerous Sunil Ramesh in the third over. Despite this, India managed to set a competitive total of 213 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Indian captain Dargah Rao contributed with 61 runs off 42 balls, while Venkatesh Rao scored 49 runs off 37 balls. Pakistan's bowlers Badar Munir and Kamran Akhter claimed 2 wickets each.
In reply, Pakistan faced early setbacks, losing a couple of wickets, including Captain Nisar Ali who scored 18 runs off 11 balls.
However, Badar Munir led the charge with an exceptional innings, guiding Pakistan to chase down the target of 214 runs in the 20th over with 5 wickets in hand. Badar Munir's unbeaten knock of 129 runs off 63 balls, including 5 sixes and 18 fours, proved decisive. Indian bowlers Durga Rao Parsaad and Nakulabadanayak managed to take one wicket each. Badar Munir was declared Man of the Match.
With this win, Pakistan takes a 1-0 lead in the three-match T-20 series. The second match is scheduled to take place on February 23, 2024, at the same venue.
It may be mentioned that the said series was a Triangular Blind Cricket T20 cricket series to be played between Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka. But as Sri Lankan team missed the series due to non-issuance of NOC on time, therefore it was turned into India-Pakistan blind cricket series.
