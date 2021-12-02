ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan outplayed Iraq but lost to India in the pool matches of the 20th Asian Squash Team Championship at Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

According to details, on the 2nd day of pool matches, Pakistan downed Iraq by 3-0.

Tayyab Aslam beat Rasool Hashim Al-Sultani by 11-2, 13-10, 11-7, Nasir Iqbal defeated Abdullah Hashim Al-Sultani by 11-3, 11-6, 14-12 and Amaad Fareed outplayed Hasnain Obeid Dakheel by 11-6, 11-3, 11-7.

In the other pool game, India downed Pakistan by 2-1. Ramit Tandon beat Asim Khan by 11-5, 11-9, 14-12, Nasir Iqbal outclassed M. Mangaonk by 9-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-7 and Saurav Ghosal thrashed Tayyab Aslam by 9-11, 7-11, 11-1, 11-7, 11-8.