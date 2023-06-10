UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Outplay Japan In Asian Youth Girls Netball C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published June 10, 2023

Pakistan outplay Japan in Asian Youth Girls Netball C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan downed Japan in its opener of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship at South Korea on Saturday.

According to the details, Pakistan defeated Japan by 31-52 in the game. Ayman Mehmood and Muqadas scored 40 and 12 points, respectively against Japan in the ongoing championship.

During the match, Zainab Shujaat, Hamna, Haya Gul, and Alveera Kashif played brilliantly.

Pakistan Community Korea President Nazakat Mirza, Al Madinah Masjid, Jangnam Pusan Korea Khatib Mian Muhammad Ashraf and Pakistan Netball Federation President Mudassar Arain have congratulated the national team for winning against Japan by a huge margin and expressed hope.

It is said that the national team will perform brilliantly in other matches of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship.

A total of 11 teams were participating in the mega event including Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Japan and Thailand.

Pakistan would play its second match against Thailand on Sunday.

