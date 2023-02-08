UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Outplay Kuwait, SL In Asian Jr Squash Team C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan downed Kuwait and Sri Lanka in the pool matches of the 21st Asian Junior Squash Team Championship in Chennai, India.

The championship which commenced on Wednesday would conclude on February 12.

A total of 10 teams have been divided into two pools in the championship. Pakistan have been placed in Pool A along with Hong Kong, Korea, Sri Lanka, and Kuwait whereas India, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, and Taipei are in Pool B.

Pakistan squash team includes Noor Zaman, Hamza Khan, Ashab Irfan, and Anas Ali Shah.

On the 1st day of Pool Matches, the Pakistan team defeated Kuwait in the morning session by 3-0.

Noor Zaman (Pak) beat Abdul Rahman Al Hashim (Kuw) 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 8-11, 11-6 in 32 min, Hamza Khan (Pak) defeated Abdul Rahman Al Maghrabi (Kuw) 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 in 15 min and Ashab Irfan (Pak) beat Abdullah Ali (Kuw) 11-6, 11-7 and 11-4 in 13 min.

In the 2nd Pool match, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 3-0.

Noor Zaman beat Thinura Randina 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 in 20 Min; Hamza Khan beat Seniya Jayathilata 11-1, 11-8, 11-6 in 15 Min; and Anas Ali Shah Bukhari beat Sehat Perera 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 in 18 Min.

Pakistan would face Korea and Hong Kong on Thursday.

