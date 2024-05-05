Pakistan Outplays Korea In Azlan Shah Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published May 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Pakistan hockey team continued their impressive performance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and defeated South Korea by 4-0 in a one-sided match on the second day of the tournament at Ipoh, Malaysia.
Pakistan's team dominated the match, with goals from Abdul Hanan Shahid, Arshad Liaqat, Ghazanfar Ali and Sufiyan Khan.
The Korean team failed to score any goals against Pakistan's strong defense.
Six teams were participating in the tournament, including hosts Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, and Canada.
After a day's rest, Pakistan's hockey team would face Japan in their third match on May 7.
This win was a significant boost for the Pakistan team, and they would look to carry this momentum forward in the tournament.
