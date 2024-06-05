Pakistan team continued their impressive performance in the CAVA U-18 Volleyball Championship by defeating Uzbekistan in straight set Tashkent, Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Pakistan team continued their impressive performance in the CAVA U-18 Volleyball Championship

by defeating Uzbekistan in straight set Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

According to details, the match concluded with Pakistan winning by 3-0 sets, with scores of 25-

17, 25-23, and 25-22.

Key players Muhtad Ali Shah, Talal Ahmed, and Khizar Hayat showcased exceptional skills and were instrumental in securing the victory. The team is led by Team Manager Khalid Waqar, Treasurer of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation,

along with Head Coach Saeed Ahmed Khan, Assistant Coach Muhammad Akram, and Analyst Muhammad Suleman.

The next challenge for the Pakistan Junior Team is against Iran, with the match scheduled for 12pm.

In other exciting news, the Pakistan Senior Men's Volleyball Team is set to face Vietnam in the Quarterfinal of

the AVC Challenger Cup 2024 on June 6, 2024.

This marks a significant milestone as, for the first time in Pakistan's history, three international teams are competing abroad simultaneously. The Senior Men's Team is competing in the AVC Challenger Cup in Bahrain, the Junior Men's Team is participating in the CAVA U-18 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and the Pakistan Women's Team is on a training tour in Italy.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is proud of these achievements and wishes all teams the best of luck in

their respective competitions.