Pakistan Outwit Hong Kong In Women's Baseball Asia Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Pakistan outwit Hong Kong in Women's Baseball Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan got off to a flying start in the 3rd Asian Women's Baseball Championship (Women's Baseball Asia Cup), downing hosts Hong Kong 16-1 in their inaugural fixture on Sunday, according to information received here.

Pakistan's hitters Alina Masood scored four runs, Zahida Ghanni chipped in with three runs, while Ayesha Ejaz, Arim Barkat and Tasmia Rubab scored two runs apiece.

One run each was scored by Sana Arooj, Manahil Ahmed and Najma Zafar.

Sadia Bibi showed excellent pitching on behalf of Pakistan.

In other encounters, India defeated  Thailand 9-8 in a thrilling contest, while Indonesia tamed Sri Lanka 24-3.

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in their second match on Monday, while in their third match, they will face Indonesia on Tuesday.

