Pakistan Overtakes Australia And Claims The 3rd Spot In ICC ODI Rankings

Sameer Tahir Published June 17, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

With a rating of 106, Pakistan surpassed Australia to take third place in the ICC ODI Ranking.

The Pakistan cricket team has jumped to the third spot in the latest edition of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) One-Day International (ODI) rankings on Friday.

With a rating of 106, Pakistan surpassed Australia to take third place in the standings. The Australians dropped a spot after losing by 26 runs against Sri Lanka in the second One-Day International in their respective series.

New Zealand remains at the top, with England, the current world champions, in second place. India is ranked fifth in the world.

Imam-ul-Haq, a left-handed batsman, previously overtaken Indian great Virat Kohli in the ODI rankings to clinch second place.

Skipper Babar Azam, on the other hand, is currently in the first place.

Two Pakistan batsmen are in the top two spots in the ODI rankings for the first time.

Babar Azam is also ranked first in the T20 rankings, while wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Rizwan is ranked second.

It’s safe to say the cricketing wave in Pakistan is at good standards as of now, and the fans would hope that this continues into the upcoming T20I World Cup.

