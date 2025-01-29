Open Menu

Pakistan Padel Federation To Host National Championship In March

Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) is set to organize the National Padel Championship in Karachi this March.

According to PPF President Muhammad Mateen, the exact dates of the championship will be announced after the organizing committee meets on February 15.

Top male and female players from across the country are expected to participate in the championship, which aims to promote the sport nationwide.

Recently, the PPF conducted a successful one-day workshop in Karachi, attracting a large number of players, coaches, and sports teachers from educational institutions across Pakistan.

Mateen noted that students from educational institutions are actively embracing padel, and the PPF is committed to utilizing all resources to develop the sport in Pakistan.

Although padel is a relatively new sport in Pakistan, it has been popular worldwide for years. The PPF is working tirelessly to promote the game, with dedicated courts already established in various housing societies, he said.

