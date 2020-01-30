UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Blind Cricket Trophy 2020 From Feb 10

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The 3rd Edition of the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Blind cricket Trophy 2020 would be staged in Karachi from February 10 to 15.

"A total of five teams including Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad will feature in the ODI (40-over) Tournament," Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah told APP on Thursday.

He said the matches of the tournament would be held at two venues in Karachi, the Rashid Latif academy Korangi and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Faisal.

"The best 17 players will be awarded central contracts keeping in view the performance of the whole tournament," he said.

