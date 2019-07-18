UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Training Camp To Start From July 23

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:12 PM

Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket training camp to start from July 23

The training and coaching camp for the Pakistan Physical Disable Cricketers will be commencing from July 23 at National Cricket Academy Karachi, a spokesman of the Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Board Muhammad Nizam informed APP here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The training and coaching camp for the Pakistan Physical Disable Cricketers will be commencing from July 23 at National Cricket academy Karachi, a spokesman of the Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket board Muhammad Nizam informed APP here on Thursday.

The Pakistan physical disability cricket team training camp, for the 2019 physical disability World Cricket Series to be commencing next month in Worcestershire, England to prepare them for the toughest series.

He said the aim and objective of the training camp is to assess the ability of batting bowling, fielding fitness and others besides improvement would be made through rigorous training and coaching.

He said the team after finishing the training camp at National Cricket Academy will leave for United Kingdom on July 31, 2019.

Apart from Pakistan, he said, host England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India would also take part in the World Physical Disability Cricket Series to be starting from August 5, 2019. Pakistan team would start their campaign from the match against host England on opening day, he concluded.

