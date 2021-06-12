Pakistan plans  to end two-match Test series from 2023

(@fidahassanain)

Sources say PCB CEO Wasim Khan is holding negotiations with Sri-Lanka, Bangladesh, England, West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia except India for three-match Test plan from 2023 onwards.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2021) Pakistan will have to focus at least three-match Test from 2023 onwards, the sources said on Saturday.

The Sources said that Pakistan Cricket board had made this plan for many reasons, especailly to maximize bilateral events and to fetch more desired results.

According to the sources, negotiations were being done with all the cricket boards except India on the future Test Programme (FTP).

“Playing three-match Test may bring more desireable results instead of two-match Test,” said the sources, adding that three-match series would also lead the opponent teams to get maximum from the bilateral events.

They said that PCB was forced four years ago to change the future course of action regardiing hosting and playing Test series abroad, because the two-match series backfired.

“PCB CEO Wasim Khan is holding talks with Sri-Lanka, Bangladesh, England, West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia,” said the sources.\

They said that more vialbe FTP for the four years commencing from 2023 to 2027.

Pakistan is also making efforts to make the best deals because there is no security issue for last more than a decade, they said.