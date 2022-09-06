Pakistan polo team reaches Johannesburg to play Zone E World Cup playoffs against India

Pakistan's polo team has reached Johannesburg to play the Zone E World Cup playoffs against India

Four-goaler Raja Sami Ullah-led national team which includes Hamza Mohammad Mawaz Khan (four-goaler), Ahmed Ali Tiwana (three-goaler), Raja Taimur Nadeem (three-goaler), Raja Mikayel Sami (three-goaler) and Raja Jalal Arsalan (three-goaler) while Brig (R) Badar Zaman is the team manager.

Pakistan will have horse trials at the East Rand Polo Club tomorrow, Wednesday 7, while practice Chukkers will be played on September 8.

The national polo team will play its match against India at the Inanda Polo Club on September 9, while the second match will be played at the East Rand Polo Club on September 11.

Captain Raja Samiullah said that Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) has worked very hard for the preparation of the team and thanked to PPA Chairman Lt.

Gen. Azhar Saleh Abbasi and Secretary Lt. Col. Ayaz Ahmed for participation of the team on the pls offs.

He said that two players, Raja Taimur Nadeem and Ahmed Ali Tiwana, will travel from England to join the team at Johannesburg. "Hopefully, it will be good matches against India and the team will go all out to for victory.

The Pakistan team captain said that two under-20 players Raja Mikayel and Raja Jalal Arsalan are also part of the team and their presence is a positive sign for the future of polo in Pakistan. "Apart from this, three reserves players Lt Col (R) Omar Minhas, Imran Shahid and Shehzad Ahmed are also with the team", he said.