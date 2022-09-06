UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Polo Team Reaches Johannesburg To Play Zone E World Cup Playoffs Against India

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 06, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Pakistan polo team reaches Johannesburg to play Zone E World Cup playoffs against India

Pakistan's polo team has reached Johannesburg to play the Zone E World Cup playoffs against India

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's polo team has reached Johannesburg to play the Zone E World Cup playoffs against India.

Four-goaler Raja Sami Ullah-led national team which includes Hamza Mohammad Mawaz Khan (four-goaler), Ahmed Ali Tiwana (three-goaler), Raja Taimur Nadeem (three-goaler), Raja Mikayel Sami (three-goaler) and Raja Jalal Arsalan (three-goaler) while Brig (R) Badar Zaman is the team manager.

Pakistan will have horse trials at the East Rand Polo Club tomorrow, Wednesday 7, while practice Chukkers will be played on September 8.

The national polo team will play its match against India at the Inanda Polo Club on September 9, while the second match will be played at the East Rand Polo Club on September 11.

Captain Raja Samiullah said that Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) has worked very hard for the preparation of the team and thanked to PPA Chairman Lt.

Gen. Azhar Saleh Abbasi and Secretary Lt. Col. Ayaz Ahmed for participation of the team on the pls offs.

He said that two players, Raja Taimur Nadeem and Ahmed Ali Tiwana, will travel from England to join the team at Johannesburg. "Hopefully, it will be good matches against India and the team will go all out to for victory.

The Pakistan team captain said that two under-20 players Raja Mikayel and Raja Jalal Arsalan are also part of the team and their presence is a positive sign for the future of polo in Pakistan. "Apart from this, three reserves players Lt Col (R) Omar Minhas, Imran Shahid and Shehzad Ahmed are also with the team", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Polo Johannesburg September All From

Recent Stories

Commissioner DG Khan division visits flood affecte ..

Commissioner DG Khan division visits flood affected areas

2 minutes ago
 CTP launch campaign against smoke emitting vehicle ..

CTP launch campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

2 minutes ago
 Health teams deputed for treatment of snake bite i ..

Health teams deputed for treatment of snake bite in flood hit areas

2 minutes ago
 Urgent rehabilitation of flood affectees needed, M ..

Urgent rehabilitation of flood affectees needed, Minister Rehman told French env ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Hopes Non-Schengen Member States Will Suspend V ..

EU Hopes Non-Schengen Member States Will Suspend Visa Facilitation Procedures Wi ..

7 minutes ago
 Syed Murtaza directs PDMA Sindh to ensure timely s ..

Syed Murtaza directs PDMA Sindh to ensure timely supply of ration bags to flood ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.