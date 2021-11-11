UrduPoint.com

Pakistan post 176-4 against Australia in T20 World Cup semi-final

Mohammad Rizwan smashed 67 and Fakhar Zaman hit an unbeaten 55 as Pakistan reached 176 for four against Australia in the second semi-final of the twenty20 world Cup on Thursday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Mohammad Rizwan smashed 67 and Fakhar Zaman hit an unbeaten 55 as Pakistan reached 176 for four against Australia in the second semi-final of the twenty20 world Cup on Thursday.

Rizwan and Zaman, who hit three fours and fours sixes in his 32-ball blitz, put on 72 runs for the second wicket to help Pakistan to a challenging total after being invited to bat in Dubai.

Skipper Babar Azam made 39 before falling to Adam Zampa. Pace bowler Mitchell Starc took two wickets.

The winner will play New Zealand, who beat England in the first semi-final, in the title clash on Sunday in Dubai.

