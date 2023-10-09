Open Menu

Pakistan Post Marks World Post Day

Muhammad Rameez Published October 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Post marks World Post Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Directorate General Pakistan Post on Monday held a flag hoisting ceremony here to mark the World Post Day.

World Post Day was celebrated on October 9 every year to commemorate and celebrate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874.

The message of the Director General UPU was read out in the ceremony while the Director General Pakistan Post highlighted the achievements of the Pakistan Post.

Similar celebratory events took place at the offices of Postmasters General, Unit Offices, and General Post Offices (GPOs) nationwide, reaffirming the commitment of Pakistan Post to serving the nation.

The theme of the World Post Day this year was "Together for trust: Collaborating for a safe and connected future".

The theme emphasizes the importance of governments and their postal services in fostering the growth of a unified digital single postal territory that complements the extensive physical network established over many centuries.

