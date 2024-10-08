Open Menu

Pakistan Posts 556 Runs, England At 96/1 On 2nd Day Of Multan Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 08, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Pakistan posts 556 runs, England at 96/1 on 2nd day of Multan test

Pakistan's first innings came to an end with a formidable total of 556 runs on the second day of the first test match against England at Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Pakistan's first innings came to an end with a formidable total of 556 runs on the second day of the first test match against England at Multan cricket Stadium.

In response, England scored 96/1 runs at the close of second day play, with Zak Crawley unbeaten on 64 and Joe Root on 32.

England’s innings started on a shaky note, losing their captain Ollie Pope for a duck. He fell to pacer Naseem Shah early in the chase, leaving the visitors at 0 for 1. However, Crawley and Root stabilized the innings with a solid partnership.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resumed their innings at 328/4, with Saud Shakeel and nightwatchman Naseem Shah at the crease. The two built a steady partnership before Naseem was dismissed for a valiant 33, leaving Pakistan at 388/5.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan followed soon after, departing without scoring a single run.

Saud Shakeel played a key role for Pakistan, anchoring the middle order with a composed knock of 82 from 177 balls. His dismissal came at 450/7. A late flourish came from all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, who remained unbeaten on 104, guiding Pakistan to a formidable total. Contributions also came from Shaheen Shah Afridi, who chipped in with 26 runs, while tailender Abrar Ahmed added 3 runs before being the last man out.

On day 1, Pakistan had laid a strong foundation with centuries from Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique, who helped the team reach 328/4 by stumps.

As the match heads into day three, England faces an uphill task to match Pakistan's massive first innings score.

