Pakistan Premier Football League from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Wednesday announced the draws of 13th Pakistan Premier Football League to be held at Multan from August 14.

Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Rawalpindi would be defending the title in the championship, said a press release issued here.

A total of twelve teams from across the country would feature in the league, including Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Pakistan Army, Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Air Force, PCCA, Muslim Club Chman, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan WAPDA, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, Lyallpur FC, Karachi United, and Huma Club Islamabad.

The Manager's meeting was held at the PFF House in which the draws and technical regulations of the league were announced.

The meeting was attended by Secretary General, Pakistan Football Federation, Director (Competitions), Arshad Umer Zia, Khalid Khan and Syed Raza Yousaf of SNGPL, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik and Ahmed Mushtaq of PAF, Sajjad Mehmood and Ijaz Butt of KRL, Muhammad Javed (SSGC), Mirza Nadeem Sarwar (Lyllapur FC), Siddique Sheikh (PCCA), Sheikh Huyyum (Karachi United), Burhan Ali and Tanveer Ahmad of WAPDA, Naveed Ahmed (Navy), Abdul Qadeer (Muslim FC), Fareed Malik (Huma FC) and Khurram Shahzad (M.A Instructor).

Two matches would be played on the opening day (August 14) at Multan. The first match would be played between Sui Southern Gas Company and Wapda at 8 pm while Pakistan Army will face Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at 10 pm in the second match.