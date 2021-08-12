UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Premier Football League From Saturday

Thu 12th August 2021

Pakistan Premier Football League from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The 13th Pakistan Premier Football League would kick off from August 14 at the Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan.

Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Rawalpindi would be defending the title in the championship.

A total of twelve teams from across the country would feature in the league,including Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Pakistan Army, Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA), Muslim Club Chman, Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, Lyallpur FC, Karachi United and Huma Club Islamabad.

A total of two matches would be played on the opening day (August 14) at Multan.

The first match would be played between Sui Southern Gas Company and Wapda at 8 pm while Pakistan Army would face Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at 10 pm in the second match.

