Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) gets PSB nod to hold Arabian Sea Title Fight in Islamabad

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:32 PM

Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) has got Pakistan Sports Board's (PBS) approval to hold the World Boxing Council (WBC) event, 'The Arabian Sea Title Fight' in Islamabad on November 22, this year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) has got Pakistan sports Board's (PBS) approval to hold the World Boxing Council (WBC) event, 'The Arabian Sea Title Fight' in Islamabad on November 22, this year.

"Yes, we've got the board's approval to conduct the event at Amir Khan Boxing academy's hall," Syed Nauman Shah, the PPBL President told APP here on Monday.

He said that pugilists from the Arabian Sea Region would be vying in different weight divisions at the marquee event.

The Arabian Sea Region includes 16 countries, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia, Djibouti, Maldives and India.

Nauman said that PPBL had been endeavouring hard for the last several years to introduce professional boxing in the country. "Eventually, our efforts have started to pay.

The award of the title event to Pakistan is a recognition of our hard work to promote pro boxing in Pakistan," he said.

He said that PPBL was in the process of signing of some mega stars from the region, who would showcase their fighting skills in Pakistan.

"There are also some highly talented pugilists from the country, who are eagerly awaiting to launch their pro-career with the Arabian Sea Title Fight. Negotiations are in the final stages and soon we'll make the exciting announcements," he added.

He said that the fight would provide a perfect chance to country's pugilists to earn a name at the international level.

According to Nauman PPBL was the only WBO lincensed body in Pakistan, who had the mandate to hold such events. "We've been given the mandate by WBO to hold, run, sanction, govern, train, structure and regulate pro-boxing in Pakistan," he said.

