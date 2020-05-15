Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) to wait for WBC nod to hold Arabian Sea Title Fight

Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) has said that it would follow World Boxing Council's (WBC) guidelines as well as government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to hold its first ever Arabian Sea Title Fight in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) has said that it would follow World Boxing Council's (WBC) guidelines as well as government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to hold its first ever Arabian Sea Title Fight in the country.

Sports events around the globe were canceled, suspended or adjusted in some way due to the coronavirus spread.

"The pandemic has forced cancellation or postponement of dozens of WBC approved marquee fights in various parts of the world. We were also forced to put on hold our fight for an indefinite period," the PPBL Chairman Syed Nauman Shah told APP.

The fight in which pugilists from several countries were set to box was originally scheduled to take place on April 24 in Islamabad.

He said the PPBL was in constant touch with WBC and soon as it would get nod from it, there would be no delay to announce a new date for the event. However, he was quick on to add that it was the government that would ultimately issue No Objection Certificate as when to hold the top flight event.

"In view of the prevailing situation, triggered by coronavirus, we are monitoring the situation minutely and exploring the options as how would we be able to hold the fight.

"Holding it behind the closed doors is also one of the options. But as it is first of its kind event in the history of Pakistan we wish it is held in the presence of a massive audience. We want our people to see some real boxing taking place right in front of their eyes." Shah, who is also WBC President for Arabian Sea Region said that he had recently called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the fight besides inviting him to attend the opening ceremony as chief guest. "I also presented WBC belt to the Prime Minister. He appreciated PPBL efforts to promote pro-boxing in Pakistan. We are hopeful whenever the inaugural ceremony takes place, he'll be with us," he added.

