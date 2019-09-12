Acknowledging Pakistan Professional Boxing League's (PPBL) efforts to promote pro boxing in the country, World Boxing Council (WBC) has extended an invitation to President of PPBL, Syed Nouman Shah to attend its annual convention

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Acknowledging Pakistan Professional Boxing League's (PPBL) efforts to promote pro boxing in the country, World Boxing Council (WBC) has extended an invitation to President of PPBL, Syed Nouman Shah to attend its annual convention.

The 57th WBC Conference is scheduled to be held in Cancun, Mexico from October 20 to 26.

"Yes, we've received an invitation from the President of the WBC, Mauricio Suleiman to attend the Conference. Our 12-member delegation, led by Nauman Shah will attend the all-important Conference," Mian Azhar Mehmood, the spokesman of PPBL told APP on Thursday.

He said the invitation to attend the Conference was a recognition of PPBL's efforts to promote pro boxing in Pakistan. "It is heartening that our efforts have started to yield results," he said.

Besides dignitaries from the boxing and sports world, members from 169 countries will be participating in the week-long event.

"The President WBC will introduce the PPBL delegation to the participants of the Conference.

The PPBL would be honoured when the WBC President will announce it as its (PPBL's) only representative in Pakistan." He said the presidency of the WBC Arabian Sea region would also be given to Pakistan. The region comprises Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia, Djibouti, Maldives and India.

According to PPBL spokesman, Nouman Shah would also formally announce to hold the Arabian Sea Title Fight in Islamabad on November 22, this year.

"It is also a matter of pride for us that President of PPBL has been asked to be a keynote speaker at the event," he added.

The WBC Conference will bring together international boxing stars, movers and shakers in the boxing world with an agenda of boxing presentations, medical clinics and talks, approval of the world rankings, the appointment of official challengers for each champion in the 17 divisions, seminars for ring officers, judges and referees.

/395