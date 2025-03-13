Pakistan qualifies for Davis Cup Jr semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Pakistan team have advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup Juniors at Kuching, Malaysia.

On the third day of the Davis Cup Juniors, Pakistan team delivered a dominant performance, securing a 3-0 victory over Bangladesh to advance to the semifinals.

In the first singles match, Hamza Roman defeated Khabbo Gayen 6-3, 6-1 while in the second singles, Mikaeel Ali Baig outclassed Muntanvir Tushar 6-2, 6-0.

In the doubles match, the duo of Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha overcame Khabbo Gayen and Muntanvir Tushar with a solid 6-4, 6-1 win. With this victory, Pakistan advances to the semifinals, where they will face Vietnam on Friday.

APP/vad-msr