Pakistan Qualifies For Davis Cup Jr Semis
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Pakistan team have advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup Juniors at Kuching, Malaysia.
On the third day of the Davis Cup Juniors, Pakistan team delivered a dominant performance, securing a 3-0 victory over Bangladesh to advance to the semifinals.
In the first singles match, Hamza Roman defeated Khabbo Gayen 6-3, 6-1 while in the second singles, Mikaeel Ali Baig outclassed Muntanvir Tushar 6-2, 6-0.
In the doubles match, the duo of Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha overcame Khabbo Gayen and Muntanvir Tushar with a solid 6-4, 6-1 win. With this victory, Pakistan advances to the semifinals, where they will face Vietnam on Friday.
APP/vad-msr
Recent Stories
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
More Stories From Sports
-
Muneeb bags gold medal in Special Olympic World Games5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan qualifies for Davis Cup Jr semis5 minutes ago
-
German juniors seal hockey series with a 4-1 victory15 minutes ago
-
Boxing: "Monster" Inoue to fight Cardenas in Las Vegas in May6 hours ago
-
PPF appoints Sohaib Hassan as regional coordinator7 hours ago
-
Sarfaraz appointed as team director of Quetta Gladiators8 hours ago
-
Pakistan team reach ITF Masters 45+ World C'ship semis8 hours ago
-
Ramazan Football Challenge Cup starts9 hours ago
-
Drivers welcome Domenicali continuing as F1 chief until 202910 hours ago
-
Pak athletes qualify 100m race, 4x100m relay finals24 hours ago
-
Butler joins Islamabad United1 day ago
-
Pakistan's Snowshoeing Athletes reach finals at Special Olympics World Winter Games 20252 days ago