Pakistan qualifies for Virtual Scrabble WC quarterfinal

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan has qualified for the quarterfinals of the COCO Virtual Scrabble World Cup, the first ever of its kind organized and directed by Evans Clinchy of USA.

The tournament has 16 teams consisting of five players each that were divided in four pools, said a press release issued here.

Coming as the underdogs and placed in the toughest group Pakistan sprung a major surprise thumping all three of its opponents namely Nigeria 14-11, Australia 16-9 and South Africa 16-9 and becoming the first team to qualify for the quarter finals where they will play against either India or England.

In spite of fielding the youngest team in the world cup Pakistan has the highest number of individual wins amongst all sixteen countries as well as the highest spread of 1352 at this stage.

Pakistan's top individual performers so far were 14-year-old Syed Imaad Ali with 11 wins and a spread of +769, and Hassan Hadi Khan with 10 wins and a spread of +945.

Waseem Khatri, Moiz Ullah Baig and Sohaib Sanaullah had also contributed to the team's formidable performance.

The current team standings were as follows: GROUP A: 1- India, 2-Thailand, 3-Malaysia, 4-United Kingdom; GROUP B: 1- Pakistan, 2-Nigeria, 3-Australia, 4-South Africa; GROUP C: 1-Canada, 2-Singapore, 3-Kenya, 4-Ghana; GROUP D: 1-USA, 2-Ireland, 3-Philippines, 4-New Zealand.

The top ten individual players so far include 1.Hubert Wee - Singapore; 2. Syed Imaad Ali -Pakistan: 3. Evan Berofsky- Canada; 4. Will Anderson - USA ; 5. Hassan Hadi Khan - Pakistan; 6. Kevin McMahon- Ireland; 7. Austin Shin- USA; 8. Napat Vatjaranurathorn - Thailand; 9. Jesse Matthews - Canada; 10. Blue Thorogood - New Zealand.