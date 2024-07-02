Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) Pakistan, along with 11 other teams, has turned out to be qualified for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

A total of twelve out of the twenty teams for the upcoming tournament have been confirmed.

The development took place after India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy by defeating South Africa in a thrilling match by seven runs.

Teams that have secured their places include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the West Indies, and the USA. Pakistan has qualified through their T20I ranking (7th), alongside New Zealand (6th) and Ireland (11th).