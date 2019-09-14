Pakistan Railways to promote sports culture in country

The Pakistan Railways will play a constructive role in development and promotion of sports culture in the country by expanding its sports base

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways will play a constructive role in development and promotion of sports culture in the country by expanding its sports base.

This was stated by Pakistan Railways Sports board President (PRSB) Shahid Aziz in a press conference at Garhi Shahu Stadium, here on Thursday.

He said that sports would be promoted through addition of fresh blood in various sports disciplines.

He said that there was a visible decline in the standard of sports in the last few years, but the PRSB was making earnest efforts to regain its past glory in national sports with the inclusion of promising and talented sportspersons.

To a question about 2 per cent sports quota, Aziz said that the PRSB had already put up a summary to the top management in this regard and after its approval, it would provide jobs to deserving and talented sportspersons.

The PRSB president said that teams in various sports disciplines were being strengthened and added that Railways would vigorously participate in the forthcoming National Games in Peshawar and training camps for preparation were in progress.

"I am hopeful that Railways would be on the victory stand," he said.

PRSB Vice-President Hamdan Nazir said that Pakistan Railways had applied for membership of a France-based Union Sportive Internationale Descheminots (USIC), which would help the department participate in international sports events without going through cumbersome procedures.

Hamdan said that Railways intended to organise Corporate League in the country in collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

"Our negotiations with the FBR are in the final stage and in case of successful agreement, not only Railways but cricketers of other departments would also benefit," he added.

He said that the PR wished to establish a Football academy with the cooperation of a Spain-based Football Club to train and coach new talent in the game.

To a question, Hamdan agreed that huge funds were needed for execution of sports plans. However, he added that sports had become an industry and the PRSB would approach potential sponsors to materialise its aims.