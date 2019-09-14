UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways To Promote Sports Culture In Country

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:21 AM

Pakistan Railways to promote sports culture in country

The Pakistan Railways will play a constructive role in development and promotion of sports culture in the country by expanding its sports base

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways will play a constructive role in development and promotion of sports culture in the country by expanding its sports base.

This was stated by Pakistan Railways Sports board President (PRSB) Shahid Aziz in a press conference at Garhi Shahu Stadium, here on Thursday.

He said that sports would be promoted through addition of fresh blood in various sports disciplines.

He said that there was a visible decline in the standard of sports in the last few years, but the PRSB was making earnest efforts to regain its past glory in national sports with the inclusion of promising and talented sportspersons.

To a question about 2 per cent sports quota, Aziz said that the PRSB had already put up a summary to the top management in this regard and after its approval, it would provide jobs to deserving and talented sportspersons.

The PRSB president said that teams in various sports disciplines were being strengthened and added that Railways would vigorously participate in the forthcoming National Games in Peshawar and training camps for preparation were in progress.

"I am hopeful that Railways would be on the victory stand," he said.

PRSB Vice-President Hamdan Nazir said that Pakistan Railways had applied for membership of a France-based Union Sportive Internationale Descheminots (USIC), which would help the department participate in international sports events without going through cumbersome procedures.

Hamdan said that Railways intended to organise Corporate League in the country in collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

"Our negotiations with the FBR are in the final stage and in case of successful agreement, not only Railways but cricketers of other departments would also benefit," he added.

He said that the PR wished to establish a Football academy with the cooperation of a Spain-based Football Club to train and coach new talent in the game.

To a question, Hamdan agreed that huge funds were needed for execution of sports plans. However, he added that sports had become an industry and the PRSB would approach potential sponsors to materialise its aims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Peshawar Sports Progress FBR Agreement Industry Top Coach Blood Jobs

Recent Stories

Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza Result in 55 I ..

29 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Form Human Chains During Mid- ..

54 minutes ago

UN Chief to Meet Bahaman Prime Minister on Friday ..

54 minutes ago

Govt taking adequate measures to control dengue pr ..

56 minutes ago

Van der Poel extends Tour of Britain lead

56 minutes ago

Former Warriors ace Livingston retires

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.