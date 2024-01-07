Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Inter School, Inter collegiate Hockey tourney from Jan 10

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Inter school and Inter collegiate Hockey Tournament will start from January 10 at Olympian Islahuddin and Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey academy.

As many as 12 girls and boys teams will participate in the tournament, a communique said here on Sunday.

The tournament will continue till January 15. The tournament will be inaugurated in the morning of January 10. Teams from six boys schools and six girls colleges will participate in the event.

Olympian Sameer Hussain has been appointed as the organizing secretary.