Open Menu

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Inter School, Inter Collegiate Hockey Tourney From Jan 10

Muhammad Rameez Published January 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Inter School, Inter collegiate Hockey tourney from Jan 10

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Inter school and Inter collegiate Hockey Tournament will start from January 10 at Olympian Islahuddin and Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey academy.

As many as 12 girls and boys teams will participate in the tournament, a communique said here on Sunday.

The tournament will continue till January 15. The tournament will be inaugurated in the morning of January 10. Teams from six boys schools and six girls colleges will participate in the event.

Olympian Sameer Hussain has been appointed as the organizing secretary.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hockey Rangers Muhammad Ali January Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

18 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

18 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

18 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

18 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

19 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

19 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

19 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

19 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

19 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports