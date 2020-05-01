UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Ranks 4th In ICC T20 Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan ranks 4th in ICC T20 Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan have been ranked fourth in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Twenty20 Team Rankings with 260 points.

Pakistan who had overtaken New Zealand to reach top position in January 2018 and then spent 27 months there, are now fourth with 260 points, said a press release issued here.

By contrast, the updated ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings see plenty of changes. Australia (278) top the list for the first time since the T20I rankings were introduced in 2011.

England have moved into second position with 268 points while India are up one place to third, just two points behind.

Afghanistan are down from seventh to 10th while Bulgaria are the biggest gainers, up 12 places to 51st in the 84-country list of teams that played the requisite six matches in the past three years.

When the global T20 rankings were launched 12 months ago, there were 80 ranked teams.  Since then seven teams have joined the table (Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania and Turkey), while three countries (France, Isle of Man and France) have lost their rankings having played insufficient matches.

Australia have moved to the top of the Test and T20I rankings for men while England continue to lead the men's ODI rankings after the annual update carried out on Friday, which eliminates results from 2016-17.

In the latest update, that rates all matches played since May 2019 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent, Australia (116) have taken over from India as the top ranked side in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Team Rankings with New Zealand (115) remaining in second place.

India are now third with 114 points.

With only two points separating them, this is the second closest the top three teams have been since the Test rankings were launched in 2003. The closest for the top three teams was in January 2016, when India had led Australia and South Africa by a single point.

India have yielded the top spot for the first time since October 2016. This is largely because India had won 12 Tests and lost just one Test in 2016-17, the records of which were removed in the latest update. They had won all five series during this period including against Australia and England. On the other hand, Australia had lost to South Africa as well as to India in the same period.

South Africa have suffered the biggest rating fall of eight points, which sees them drop below Sri Lanka into sixth place. They had won three series in the period culled, while they have lost eight of their nine Tests since February 2019, playing against Sri Lanka, India and England.

India still lead the ICC World Test Championship, a league comprising six series played by each of the top nine Test sides.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, reigning World champions England (127) have increased their lead over India from six to eight points. New Zealand remain in third place, three points behind India, The top ten rankings remain unchanged.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa T20 World ICC Australia Sri Lanka Turkey France Norway Man Same Lead Italy Bermuda Bulgaria Portugal South Africa Romania January February May October 2016 2018 2019 All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and Bahraini counterparts convene by ..

6 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone completely digitizes business set- ..

11 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Begins Oil Output Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal ..

53 seconds ago

Azerbaijan Begins Oil Output Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal ..

48 minutes ago

Irish airline Ryanair cuts up to 3,000 jobs over v ..

48 minutes ago

Rivers and reservoirs level report

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.