Pakistan Reach Asian Jr Squash C’ships Semis
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Pakistan reach semifinals of 22nd Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2025 in Hong Kong, China.
Pakistan team beat Japan by 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
Match results: Anas Ali Shah (Pak) beat Renshi Makino (Jpn) (3-1) 11-4 11-6 7-11 11-8 (53m) while ?Shu Takahashi (Jpn) beat Sakhi Ullah Khan Tareen (Pak) 3-2 11-9 11-6 2-11 7-11 11-8 (57m) and ?Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) beat Shunsaku Kariyazono (Jpn) 3-0 (11-7 11-5 12-10) (30m).
Next up, Pakistan will face Korea in the semifinals on Saturday.
