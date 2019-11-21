UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Receives Invitation For Int'l Baseball Five

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:57 PM

Pakistan receives invitation for Int'l Baseball Five

Pakistan has received an invitation to participate in the International Baseball Five Event scheduled to be played in Malaysia next year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan has received an invitation to participate in the International Baseball Five Event scheduled to be played in Malaysia next year.

Recently Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President, Pakistan Federation Baseball was in Japan to attend the 3rd Congress of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, said a press release issued here.

During his visit there he also attended a meeting on Baseball Five in Japan which was chaired by Beng Choo Low, Secretary General of the World Baseball Soft Confederation.

In the meeting, it was announced to hold the International Baseball Five Event for the promotion of the game. Pakistan was also invited to participate in the event.

Earlier Fakhar Ali Shah and Haseeb Muhammad, Executive Director of the Federation attended the Congress of the World Baseball Softball Confederation which was attended by members from all over the world. The meeting was chaired by Confederation President Riccardo Fraccari. Fakhar Ali Shah also met with the Presidents of Baseball Federations of Asian countries in Congress, including Sri Lanka, India and Malaysia.

Activities for the development and promotion of baseball were reviewed in the Congress while suggestions were made for the promotion and development of baseball in the future. Reports of international baseball events played throughout the year were also presented in Congress and schedules were set for future events.

