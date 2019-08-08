UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Record 5th Consecutive Win In Asian U23 Volleyball C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 49 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:22 PM

Pakistan record 5th consecutive win in Asian U23 Volleyball C'ship

Pakistan notched up fifth consecutive win in the Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship to stand at top of the points table in group E at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan notched up fifth consecutive win in the Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship to stand at top of the points table in group E at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on Thursday.

Pakistan, on Wednesday pulled off a superb victory over Sri Lanka in their first fixture of quarterfinal league stage further consolidated their position by edging past Australia 3-0 with the game score of 29-27, 25-23 and 25-21. The victory also saw them at top in their group, according to information made available here by Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

It was a team effort but Setter Hamid, Usman Faryad and Murad Khan in particular produced stunning display to outclass the comparatively tall and physically strong Australian outfit.

In two other fixtures played on Thursday, India defeated Kazakhstan, while Japan overcame China.

Pakistan will take on fourth ranked team of Group F on Friday and the winner of the important match will advance to the semifinals. The decision to whom Pakistan will face, depend on the match between Kazakhstan and China.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Australia Sri Lanka China Myanmar Japan Kazakhstan Top Asia

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy visits Byco’s Refinery

55 minutes ago

Pelosi to Lead Bipartisan Delegation to US-Mexico ..

44 seconds ago

Russian Lawmaker Says Turkey to Recognize Crimean ..

46 seconds ago

Speakers pay tributes to Comrade Taj Muhammad Abro ..

47 seconds ago

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences ..

50 seconds ago

French Embassy delegation calls on IG Punjab

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.