ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan notched up fifth consecutive win in the Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship to stand at top of the points table in group E at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on Thursday.

Pakistan, on Wednesday pulled off a superb victory over Sri Lanka in their first fixture of quarterfinal league stage further consolidated their position by edging past Australia 3-0 with the game score of 29-27, 25-23 and 25-21. The victory also saw them at top in their group, according to information made available here by Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

It was a team effort but Setter Hamid, Usman Faryad and Murad Khan in particular produced stunning display to outclass the comparatively tall and physically strong Australian outfit.

In two other fixtures played on Thursday, India defeated Kazakhstan, while Japan overcame China.

Pakistan will take on fourth ranked team of Group F on Friday and the winner of the important match will advance to the semifinals. The decision to whom Pakistan will face, depend on the match between Kazakhstan and China.