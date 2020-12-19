Pakistan Red Crescent cricket team beat Sports Writers KP by three wickets

Pakistan Red Crescent Cricket Team defeated Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team by three wickets after an easy one-sided friendly contest played at Islamia College Cricket ground here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent cricket Team defeated Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team by three wickets after an easy one-sided friendly contest played at Islamia College Cricket ground here on Saturday.

After winning the toss in the match, Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team decided to bat first by setting up 87 runs in the allotted 12 overs. Saad bin Owais made an elegant knock of 36 runs with three boundaries, Asim Sheraz made 20 runs with one boundary, Shehzad scored 12 runs and Azmat Ullah scored 6 runs.

For Pakistan Red Crescent team bowler Sajid claimed five wickets and did not give much time to the rival team's batsmen to settle down.

Zeeshan Anwar got two wickets.

In reply, Pakistan Red Crescent chased the target for the loss of seven wickets in the last over. Shaharyar made a good knock of 25 runs with three boundaries. Shahid Afridi bowled well and claimed two wickets, Azmat Ullah, Ijaz Butt, Qadir Khan, Imran Yousafzai and Shakeel-ur-Rehman took one wicket each.

At the end of the match, Registrar Islamia College Peshawar Dr. Ibrar Khan distributed trophies among the teams. Director Sports Ali Hoti was also present on the occasion. In his brief chat, Dr. Ibrar Khan said that sports play an important role in mental and physical development and we should all pay special attention to our mental and physical development through sporting activities.