UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Red Crescent Cricket Team Beat Sports Writers KP By Three Wickets

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:17 PM

Pakistan Red Crescent cricket team beat Sports Writers KP by three wickets

Pakistan Red Crescent Cricket Team defeated Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team by three wickets after an easy one-sided friendly contest played at Islamia College Cricket ground here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent cricket Team defeated Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team by three wickets after an easy one-sided friendly contest played at Islamia College Cricket ground here on Saturday.

After winning the toss in the match, Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team decided to bat first by setting up 87 runs in the allotted 12 overs. Saad bin Owais made an elegant knock of 36 runs with three boundaries, Asim Sheraz made 20 runs with one boundary, Shehzad scored 12 runs and Azmat Ullah scored 6 runs.

For Pakistan Red Crescent team bowler Sajid claimed five wickets and did not give much time to the rival team's batsmen to settle down.

Zeeshan Anwar got two wickets.

In reply, Pakistan Red Crescent chased the target for the loss of seven wickets in the last over. Shaharyar made a good knock of 25 runs with three boundaries. Shahid Afridi bowled well and claimed two wickets, Azmat Ullah, Ijaz Butt, Qadir Khan, Imran Yousafzai and Shakeel-ur-Rehman took one wicket each.

At the end of the match, Registrar Islamia College Peshawar Dr. Ibrar Khan distributed trophies among the teams. Director Sports Ali Hoti was also present on the occasion. In his brief chat, Dr. Ibrar Khan said that sports play an important role in mental and physical development and we should all pay special attention to our mental and physical development through sporting activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Peshawar Shahid Afridi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports All

Recent Stories

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari appointed as new Rector ..

8 seconds ago

Dr.Firdous holds open court

2 minutes ago

PHC holds full court reference in memory of late C ..

2 minutes ago

Peskov Says West's Negative Reaction to Russian CO ..

6 minutes ago

Citizen faces difficulties due to gas load sheddin ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid joins TikTok

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.