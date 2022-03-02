UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Red Crescent Off To A Flying Start In Tri-Team Twenty20 Cricket League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan Red Crescent off to a flying start in Tri-Team Twenty20 Cricket League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent off to a flying start after recording victory against sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cricket team in the Tri-Team Twenty20 Cricket League, which got under way at historical Islamia College Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Senior Alumnae and President of Senior Alumnae Islamia College University Zaman Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Tri-Twenty 20 Cricket League involving Peshawar Press Club Champion team Dolphin, SWA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Red Crescent team.

Skipper of Pakistan Red Crescent Cricket Zeeshan Anwar won the toss and invited Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team to bat first. Sports Writers Association while batting first setup only 83 runs for the loss of six wickets against Pakistan Red Crescent team. Saad bin Owais, Arshad, Imran Yousafzai and Ijaz Ahmad Khan were the main contributors.

Saad scored 26 runs with three sixes and four boundaries, Arshad and Ijaz made 19 runs each and Imran scored another 13 runs. For Pakistan Red Crescent Abdur Rehman was the most successful bowler who grabbed four wickets and at one time he was on hat-trick as well. Sajid took two wickets.

In reply, Pakistan Red Crescent chased the target for the loss of two wickets and won the match by eight wickets. Sher Zaman and Moizam Khan were the main contributors with Sher Zaman made 52 runs and Moizam scored 23 runs with four boundaries. For SWA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Madani and Shahid Afridi took one wicket each.

Secretary Peshawar Press Club Shehzada Fahad, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Union of Journalists Imran Yousafzai, Director Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti were also present during the inauguration ceremony of the Tri-Team Twenty20 Cricket League.

