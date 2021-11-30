Pakistan register biggest goal margin in FIH Hockey Jr WC

Pakistan downed USA by 18-2, registering the biggest goal margin in the 2021 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup at Bhubaneswar, India

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan downed USA by 18-2, registering the biggest goal margin in the 2021 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup at Bhubaneswar, India.

According to the details, Pakistan played for the 9th to 16th position to improve the event ranking. Captain Rana Abdul Waheed and Abuzar set up hat tricks for Pakistan.

Waheed scored four while Abuzar scored three and Rizwan Ali scored two goals for Pakistan, respectively. Umair Sattar, Roman Khan, Hammad Anjum, Mohibullah, Mohsin Hassan, Abdul Manan, Moin Shakeel and Abdul Rehman scored one goal each.

Pakistani goalkeeper Abdullah Ishtiaq also got an international cap in the tournament as he played his first official international match against USA. Meanwhile for USA, Finlay Quaile scored two goals.

Pakistan has two matches left for the rankings. The Green-shirts would play their next game on December 2 for the 9th to 12th position rankings against South Africa.