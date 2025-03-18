Pakistan Rejects Indian Claim About Financial Losses For ICC Champions 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2025 | 08:19 PM
PCB spokesperson says Indian media is fabricating speculative stories, falsely linking reduction in players' match fees for National T20 Tournament to a financial crisis
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday dismissed the reports published in the Indian media as fabricated, baseless and contrary to facts regarding ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
A PCB spokesperson stated that the Indian media is fabricating speculative stories, falsely linking the reduction in players' match fees for the National T20 Tournament to a financial crisis.
The spokesperson clarified that the ICC Champions Trophy has not caused any financial loss to PCB. Pakistan will receive $6 million for hosting the tournament, while revenue from gate money will be determined after an audit in the coming months.
Additionally, the expenses such as hotel accommodations, flight tickets, prize money, and other costs will be covered by the ICC.
The Indian media had reported that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allegedly suffered a loss of INR 869 crore ($85 million) while hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
It prompted the board to implement austerity measures such as reducing players' match fees and discontinuing five-star hotel accommodations.
