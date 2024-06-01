Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

(@Abdulla99267510)

As PCB uploaded the anthem on its official YouTube it received widespread acclaim, and garnered over 400,000 views on social media within two hours of its release.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2024) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Saturday released an anthem titled “Saadi Wari Oye” featuring a blend of Punjabi and urdu languages for the fast approaching T20 World Cup 2024.

Renowned singers Arif Lohar, Ali Azmat and Nihal Naseem performed the anthem.

Pakistani cricket fans had long been urging the PCB to represent the nation's languages and culture in its publications.

The inclusion of Punjabi alongside Urdu in the anthem's lyrics has been highly appreciated.

The anthem's appeal is further enhanced by scenes from the Pakistan vs. New Zealand matches and the captivating presence of Pakistani players.

The fans expressed their optimism for the T20 World Cup, hopeful that this time, Pakistan will emerge victorious.