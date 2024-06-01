Open Menu

Pakistan Releases “Saadi Wari Oye” Anthem For T20 World Cup 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

As PCB uploaded the anthem on its official YouTube it received widespread acclaim, and garnered over 400,000 views on social media within two hours of its release.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2024) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Saturday released an anthem titled “Saadi Wari Oye” featuring a blend of Punjabi and urdu languages for the fast approaching T20 World Cup 2024.

Renowned singers Arif Lohar, Ali Azmat and Nihal Naseem performed the anthem.

As PCB uploaded the anthem on its official YouTube it received widespread acclaim, and garnered over 400,000 views on social media within two hours of its release.

Pakistani cricket fans had long been urging the PCB to represent the nation's languages and culture in its publications.

The inclusion of Punjabi alongside Urdu in the anthem's lyrics has been highly appreciated.

The anthem's appeal is further enhanced by scenes from the Pakistan vs. New Zealand matches and the captivating presence of Pakistani players.

The fans expressed their optimism for the T20 World Cup, hopeful that this time, Pakistan will emerge victorious.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Social Media PCB Wari Ali Azmat Arif Lohar YouTube National University From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

2 hours ago
 NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

2 hours ago
 vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

4 hours ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

5 hours ago
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

6 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

8 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

10 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports