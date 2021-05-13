UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Remains At 5th Spot In ICC Rankings

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

Pakistan remains at 5th spot in ICC rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan have gained three points but remain in fifth position in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Team Rankings after the annual update carried out on Thursday.

Meanwhile, ICC World Test Championship finalists India and New Zealand remain the top two teams in the Rankings, said a press release issued here.

India have gained one rating point for an aggregate of 121 and New Zealand are only one point behind after gaining two points in Thursday's update, which eliminates results from 2017-18.

India's 2-1 win over Australia and 3-1 win over England over the past year and New Zealand's 2-0 series wins over the West Indies and Pakistan have helped them keep ahead of the pack.

The latest update, which rates all matches played since May 2020 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent, sees England overtake Australia to third position as England's 4-0 defeat to Australia in 2017-18 has dropped from the rankings.

West Indies, who beat Bangladesh 2-0 and drew 0-0 with Sri Lanka in series played this year, have moved from eighth to sixth, their best position since 2013.

South Africa are in seventh position, equaling their lowest in Test ranking history, while Sri Lanka are next on the list. Bangladesh have lost five points but remain in ninth position while Zimbabwe have gained eight points but are still nine points behind Bangladesh.

