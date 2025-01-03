Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Africa

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2025) Pakistan made only one change in its squad by replacing Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in second Test match against South Africa on Friday (today).

Naseem Shah had an issue of stiff back due to which was rested in the second Test match.

The match will start at 1:30pm Pakistan Standard Time at Cape Town ground.

Both sides are confident to take on each other.

Salman Ali Agha said, “We are very confident that we will defeat South Africa in the second Test match,”.

It may be mentioned here that in the first Test match played in Centurion, the host team won the toss and decided to bowl first.

In response, the Pakistan team managed to score only 211 runs. South Africa then scored 301 runs, and gained a 90-run lead.

In Pakistan's second innings, they could only manage 237 runs, after which, on the fourth day of the game, the host team won the match by 2 wickets.

After the defeat in this Test match, Pakistan's captain Shan Masood said that the Pakistani team fought well against South Africa but couldn't maintain control over the match.

“We need to learn to turn these conditions in our favor,” he added.